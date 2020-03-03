RSA calls on motorists in Louth to slow down following road tragedy at weekend

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have made an appeal to motorists in Louth to slow down after three people were killed in a road traffic collision at Carrickcarnan on the N1 at the weekend.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat, a spokesperson for the RSA said that “to date this year there has been 29 people killed on our roads.”

“We ask that motorists stay safe on the roads by slowing down and driving at an appropriate speed, always wear your seatbelt and ensure your passengers also do so.

"Drivers, be on the lookout for other road users, especially vulnerable road users as there are many more pedestrians and cyclists on the roads.

“The road is a shared space and we would urge everyone to respect each other’s right to be there. Pedestrians and cyclists also have a responsibility to make sure they follow the rules of the road the same as everyone else.

“We would remind motorists to be aware of changes in the weather conditions.”