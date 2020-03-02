REVEALED: Most popular baby names in Louth

The most popular baby names in Louth in 2019 were revealed on Friday by the Central Statistics Office(CSO).

The most popular boys name in Louth last year was Jack and the most popular girl's name was Emily.

James was the second most favourite name across the country, with Jack being the most popular overall.

Jack has held the top spot since 2007 with the exception of 2016 when James was the most popular name.

Emily was the most popular name across the country. This is the ninth consecutive year that Emily has been the most popular name chosen for girls. Emily, Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Hannah, were the top five names for girls in 2019.