Traffic delays continue on N1 northbound following fatal crash in north Louth

AA Roadwatch are reporting that very heavy traffic continues to be an issue this evening at the N1 approaching J20 northbound where traffic is being diverted, following last night's fatal traffic collision.

Three people were killed in the collision, which happened on the north bound carriageway, north of Junction 20 around 2.15am.

According to PSNI Newry and Mourne this afternoon, the A1 is closed in both directions at Dublin road / Forkhill Road, with diversion for both north and south bound traffic via Old Dublin Road and back onto N1 at Carrickarnan.