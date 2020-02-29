Gardaí at scene of serious road traffic collision in Monaghan

Gardaí in Monaghan are currently at scene at a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum which is 4.4 Kilometres North of Monaghan Town.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.15am this morning between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian (early 20s). The pedestrian has been removed to Tallaght University Hospital and is in a serious condition. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney's Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled the road or may have dash cam footage to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 - 77240, The Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.