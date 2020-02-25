Blackrock announce St Patrick's Day Parade theme as 'Land Of Giants and Icons'

The Blackrock Tourism and Development Group have announced today that the theme for this year's St Patrick's Day Parade in Blackrock is "Land Of Giants and Icons".

The group have been organising the Blackrock parade for the last few years and have seen it go from strength to strength, becoming one of the most popular parades in the county.

The parade begins at 2pm on March 17 in Blackrock, starting at Cocklehill, and the group are asking people to register to take part in it without delay.

The organisers say they are looking for participants from the locality with :-

Business Floats

Community Floats

Sports Club Floats

Group Floats

Individuals Floats

Parade stewards are also sought for the event. Anyone with an interest in volunteering is invited to apply via this link.

For more information on the event, go to visitblackrock.ie