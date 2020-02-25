Louth sees increase in commercial vacancies

Louth’s commercial vacancy rate has increased to 14.3% according to the latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report published by GeoDirectory today.

While the increase was by just 0.1%, it means that the commercial vacancy rate in Louth remains higher than the national rate by 1%.

The report, prepared by EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, shows that the national commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.3% in the final quarter of 2019.

Looking at the county in more detail, Dundalk was the area with the highest commercial vacancy rate at 19.0%. Ardee had the lowest vacancy rate at 15.1%.

In total, 16 counties recorded increases in their commercial vacancy rate, with a decrease occurring in only 6 counties. Sligo, at 18.9%, was the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate. The five counties with the highest vacancy rates were all located in Connacht, a sign of the prominent east-west divide in terms of commercial activity.

At 10.1%, Meath recorded the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country, followed by Kerry (10.7%), Wexford (10.9%), Westmeath (11.6%) and Cork (11.7%). The commercial vacancy rate in Dublin was 12%, 1.3 percentage points lower than the national average.