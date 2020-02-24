Thriving Blackrock café goes on the market

A thriving café in the seaside village of Blackrock, has just gone on the market as a going concern, and is cure to attract much interest.

Acqua, on Main Street, Blackrock was opened some 15 years ago and has become a thriving seven day business.

Open daily from 9am - 6pm, the business offers a brisk sit down, walk in and take away trade.

According to the vendors, Blue Sky Property, the current operator has chosen to move on to new projects and are therefore offering the business (not the premises) for sale in "a healthy state, with lots of further potential for growth".

For all further details contact Blue Sky Property on 042-9329333.