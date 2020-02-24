Mundy to make return to Dundalk Gaol this year

Making a very welcome return visit to the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 24th October 2020 is Offaly native, Mundy.

Mundy is renowned for his platinum selling hits including "To You I Bestow", "Mexico", "July" and his version of Steve Earle’s "Galway Girl". He has played support to many well known acts including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, R.E.M, White Stripes, The Waterboys and the Pogues.



2020 sees Mundy working on a new EP with Producer and old friend, Karl Odlum (Mic Christopher, Gemma Hayes, The Frames, Interference). Commenting on the new album, he says:

“Well, I’ve written a lot of new songs, some that are going down great live and I have more than enough for an album, but I am waiting to meet the right doctor to do the operation with."



Each time Mundy has performed in the Oriel Centre has been a special night's entertainment, so this night is one that should not be missed.

Tickets are €23 and are available from www.orielcentre.ie