Dearly Departed
Deaths in Louth - Monday February 24 2020
RIP
Deaths in Louth - Monday February 24 2020
The death has occurred of Angela Reynolds (née Clarke) of Pearse Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth
On February 22 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Angela, loving mam to Mark and Pamela. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter in law Veronica, Pamela’s partner Alan, grandchildren Rachel and Ben, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Monday evening.
Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30a.m arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.
May she rest in peace
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on