Fianna Fáil director of elections for Louth 'deeply' disappointed at loss of seat

Fianna Fáil director of elections for Louth, Cllr John Sheridan, spoke to the Democrat after the final candidates were elected at the count centre at the Carnbeg Hotel yesterday.

It was a difficult day for Fianna Fáil in Louth, with the party failing to return a candidate to the Dáil after sitting TD Declan Breathnach lost his seat.

“To put it very simply”, Cllr Sheridan explained, “there was a very good campaign done locally, but when there’s a national tide against you it’s very very hard to resist that tide.

“There was a huge campaign done by Declan Breathnach and James Byrne, they had great teams out morning, noon and night in a short election [campaign].”

ABOVE: Fianna Fáil candiates, activists, councillors and veteran members at the count centre at the weekend

This will be the first time since the foundation of the State, when Louth will not have a sitting Fianna Fáil TD. It made for an emotional last few hours at the count centre for the Fianna Fáil campaign team.

“Doors knocked, covering the rural areas, doing the posters, doing the representations for four years, being prominent on local media, Declan did all those things really well and I think he really put his heart and soul into it, not just in the last four years as a TD, but for 30 years in public life”, Cllr Sheridan continued.

“From my point of view and the other councillors in Louth, it’s deeply disappointing because Declan’s office was always there available to us in anything we did it was always a great back up service, and a lot of us would attribute us getting elected last year to help from Declan and his support of us.

“So it’s deeply frustrating, but the people have voted and hopefully, nationally, that will lead to a formation of a government in line with what people have asked for.”