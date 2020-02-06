Housing
Plans lodged for new 233 home development outside Dundalk
Haggardstown, Dundalk
A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to construct 233 new homes on a site in Haggardstown outside Dundalk.
According to details lodged by PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd with Louth County Council, this is a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), at Stage 2 of the process.
Part of the planning application seeks to provide internal roads in the development to the connecting to the existing Earlsfort residential estate.
The development will consist of a total of 233 residential units along with provision of a crèche/community building. The 233 units comprise:
- The provision of a total of 178 residential dwellings which will consist of the following unit mix:
- 28 two-bed semi detached dwellings
- 78 three-bed semi detached dwellings
- 12 four-bed detached & semi-detached dwellings
- Two four-bed detached dwellings
- 22 three-bed & four-bed semi-detached dwellings
- Four two-bed & three-bed semi-detached dwellings
- 18 two-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 1)
- Nine two-bed & three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 2)
- Five three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 3)
- The provision of 55 apartments/duplex units comprising:
- 20 one-bed units
- 15 two-bed units
- 20 three-bed units
The application also seek to provide associated car parking areas at surface level to provide for a total of 438 spaces, as well as four electric vehicle charge points adjacent to the creche/community building with associated site infrastructure ducting to provide charge points for residents throughout the site
It also seeks to provide of a total 180 bicycle storage spaces with associated storage rooms and enclosures.
As this is a Strategic Housing Development, the decision will be made by An Bord Pleanála.
