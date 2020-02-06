Plans lodged for new 233 home development outside Dundalk

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to construct 233 new homes on a site in Haggardstown outside Dundalk.

According to details lodged by PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd with Louth County Council, this is a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), at Stage 2 of the process.

Part of the planning application seeks to provide internal roads in the development to the connecting to the existing Earlsfort residential estate.

The development will consist of a total of 233 residential units along with provision of a crèche/community building. The 233 units comprise:

The provision of a total of 178 residential dwellings which will consist of the following unit mix:

28 two-bed semi detached dwellings

78 three-bed semi detached dwellings

12 four-bed detached & semi-detached dwellings

Two four-bed detached dwellings

22 three-bed & four-bed semi-detached dwellings

Four two-bed & three-bed semi-detached dwellings

18 two-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 1)

Nine two-bed & three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 2)

Five three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 3)

The provision of 55 apartments/duplex units comprising: 20 one-bed units 15 two-bed units 20 three-bed units



The application also seek to provide associated car parking areas at surface level to provide for a total of 438 spaces, as well as four electric vehicle charge points adjacent to the creche/community building with associated site infrastructure ducting to provide charge points for residents throughout the site

It also seeks to provide of a total 180 bicycle storage spaces with associated storage rooms and enclosures.

As this is a Strategic Housing Development, the decision will be made by An Bord Pleanála.