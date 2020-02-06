Housing

Plans lodged for new 233 home development outside Dundalk

Haggardstown, Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to construct 233 new homes on a site in Haggardstown outside Dundalk. 

According to details lodged by PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd with Louth County Council, this is a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), at Stage 2 of the process.

Part of the planning application seeks to provide internal roads in the development to the connecting to the existing Earlsfort residential estate.

The development will consist of a total of 233 residential units along with provision of a crèche/community building. The 233 units comprise:

  • The provision of a total of 178 residential dwellings which will consist of the following unit mix:
  • 28 two-bed semi detached dwellings
  • 78 three-bed semi detached dwellings
  • 12 four-bed detached & semi-detached dwellings
  • Two four-bed detached dwellings 
  • 22 three-bed & four-bed semi-detached dwellings
  • Four two-bed & three-bed semi-detached dwellings
  • 18 two-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 1) 
  • Nine two-bed & three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 2)
  • Five three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block 3)
  • The provision of 55 apartments/duplex units comprising:
    • 20 one-bed units
    • 15 two-bed units
    • 20 three-bed units

The application also seek to provide associated car parking areas at surface level to provide for a total of 438 spaces, as well as four electric vehicle charge points adjacent to the creche/community building with associated site infrastructure ducting to provide charge points for residents throughout the site

It also seeks to provide of a total 180 bicycle storage spaces with associated storage rooms and enclosures.

As this is a Strategic Housing Development, the decision will be made by An Bord Pleanála.