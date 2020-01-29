GE 2020: Louth FF candidate Breathnach calls FG tax plan 'completely irresponsible'

Louth Fianna Fáil general election candidate, Declan Breathnach TD, has said that "Fine Gael’s tax plan is completely irresponsible and will significantly narrow the tax base."

The Louth FF candidate was responding to claims made earlier today by Louth FG candidate John McGahon, who said that Fine Gael is the only party that will "give people on low and middle incomes back the money they’ve earned."

Deputy Breathnach told the Dundalk Democrat today that under the FG proposals, "only 1 in 5 workers who are in the highest income brackets will receive their €2.3 billion tax cut.

"This is despite the ESRI citing Ireland's tax system as very progressive, Fine Gael’s plan is extremely regressive", he added.

He continued:

"Fianna Fáil have directed tax measures at middle income families who are already paying high rents, insurance and childcare costs. Our proposals will help these families.

"It must also be remembered that in the lead up to the last election Fine Gael promised to get rid of USC. Immediately after getting into office they dropped the plan.

"They cannot be trusted to follow through on their promises," Deputy Breathnach added.

According to the Fianna Fáil policy document on Personal Taxation, the party's tax plan includes the following aims:

• Reduce the 4.5% Universal Social Charge to 3.5%;

• Increase the Standard Rate Income Tax Band by €3,000 for an individual and €6,000 for a couple;

• Fully equalise the self-employed with PAYE workers by increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to €1,650;

• Assist home carers by increasing the Home Carer’s Tax Credit to €2,000;

• Increase the income tax exemption limits for the over 65s by €500 for a single person and €1,000 for married couples;

• Help renters by introducing a €600 Rental Tax Credit;

• Help parents using a registered childminder with a €2,000 Childminder Credit.