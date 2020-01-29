36 new homes planned for The Loakers in Blackrock

A planning application seeking to build 36 new homes at The Loakers in Blackrock has been lodged this week with Louth County Council.

The application, made by BWH Developments Ltd, is seeking permission for 36 residential units comprising:

One three storey block of apartments, comprising 12 two bed apartments

One three storey block of apartments, comprising six one bed apartments and six two bed apartments

One two storey block of apartments, comprising four one bed apartments and four two bed apartments

Four semi-detached two bed bungalows

The planning application also seeks permission for car parking, as well as pedestrian access onto, and the construction of a public pavement along part of, Bothar Maol.

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by March 23, with submissions due by March 2.