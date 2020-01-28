Monaghan fire service shows aftermath of house fire

Crews from both Carrickmacross and Castleblayney fire brigades were called upon to tackle a house fire in Monaghan yesterday.

Monaghan Fire Services shared images of the aftermath of the house blaze where, as commented by Monaghan Fire Services, "swift action taken by fire crews contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to the first floor and neighbouring buildings".

In the tweet by Monaghan Fire Services, they highlight the importance of a working smoke alarm, adding "Working smoke alarms save lives, check yours".