Togher Macra to host comedy hypnotist & mentalist Jason O'Callaghan

Togher Macra are holding a special night's entertainment in the Glyde Inn, on Saturday February 1 at 8 pm, when they host hypnotist & mentalist Jason O Callaghan.

Jason O’Callaghan is currently one of Ireland’s most wanted party entertainers. His show mixes fun, magic, pick-pocketing, mentalism and comedy hypnosis.

This is shaping up to be a great night's entertainment, with a DJ also lined up to perform until late. Finger food will also be served.

To buy a ticket for what is looking to be a great night's entertainment, go to the Glyde Inn's website here. Please bring your ticket with you on the night.