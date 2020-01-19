UPDATE: Gardaí investigating following discovery of man's body in Louth today

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body on Baltray Road, near Termonfeckin, Co. Louth at approximately 1pm today, Sunday 19th January, 2020.

The body of a man (age unknown) was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. A post mortem is scheduled to take place in due course and the results of which, will determine the course of the investigation.

The discovery of this body is believed not to be connected to the investigation into the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods at this time, investigations ongoing.