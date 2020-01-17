New apartments planned for Dundalk town centre

A planning application has been lodged this week with Louth County Council, seeking to build six new apartments in Dundalk town centre.

The application, lodged by Mr Padraig Martin, seeks to redevelop 34 Church Street by extending and altering the existing retail and commercial unit to include a two storey extension over the existing retail unit, an additional storey over the existing two storey commercial unit and a three storey extension along Griffith Court.

The new development would comprise two one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom duplex apartments, one three-bedroom duplex apartment and one commercial unit.

A decision is due on the application by March 10, with submissions due by February 18.