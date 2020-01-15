Dundalk saw significant decrease in number of houses sold in November

There was a significant decrease in the number of houses sold and legally transferred to the new owner in Dundalk in November 2019, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the Residential Property Price Index for November, 37 homes were sold and legally transferred (termed executions by the CSO) in Dundalk in November.

This compares to 69 in October and 52 in September. It is also less than half the 79 homes sold and legally transferred in November 2018.

The average price of houses sold in November was also down on the previous month, at €224,488, compared to €237,503 in October. It is however, almost €15,000 higher than the average price of €209,606 a year earlier.