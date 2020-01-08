Dundalk councillor calls on Council to resolve ongoing traffic issues at Dowdallshill Graveyard

Dundalk councillor Sean Kelly has called for common sense to prevail, and a proper traffic management system to be in place at Dowdallshill Graveyard.

Speaking at the Dundalk Municipal Council January meeting, Cllr Kelly asked Louth County Council to "finally intervene and act in order to resolve the ongoing internal traffic issues at Dowdallshill Graveyard."

Cllr Kelly commented after the meeting that "there is a serious issue with traffic within the graveyard, at times there is total abandonment of vehicles on the narrow laneways which effectively block all cars, there is also circumstances where you are driving down a laneway and another car is coming towards you and there is a stand off waiting for one car to move back."

"This can lead to tensions escalating between visitors which is unnecessary," he continued. "On particularly poignant days like Christmas Day and New Years Day this issue is magnified due to the mere volume of people visiting the graves of loved ones."

Cllr Kelly has asked, "like several Councillors before", he added, "that a proper one way system is put in place to help the flow of traffic and that road markings would also be placed along all laneways to stop abandonment of vehicles with areas designated for parking for the elderly and disabled people to allow them to safely visit their loved ones."

The meeting heard in repsone that Louth County Council has undertaken to look into this proposal, and revert to the next monthly meeting.