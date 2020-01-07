Louth Fine Gael TD labels RIC commemoration plans 'inappropriate'

A Fine Gael TD for Louth has described the Government's national commemoration plans for the RIC (Royal Irish Constabulary) as "inappropriate at this time".

Speaking to the Democrat, Deputy Fergus O'Dowd said that "a lot more thought needs to be put into it" and he "won't be attending" any events.

"It needs to be put into a broader context", added Deputy O'Dowd. "Everyone is entitled to their own personal views... commemorations should unite rather than divide."

Deputy O'Dowd expanded further on his personal view, saying that hearing the commemoration plans "had been helpful and made me look back at the history" and that the original advertisements at the time said that it would be the RIC that the eventual Black and Tans members would be joining initially.

"The recruitment ads said they were for the RIC," Deputy O'Dowd pointed out.

However, the Fine Gael TD added that "everyone's belief should be respected".

"Thousands of Irish citizens were part of the RIC," he said, adding: "it (that period in Irish history) was a huge trauma on our society. They were all young people who died violently."