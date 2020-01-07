Dundalk councillor puts down emergency motion calling on boycott of RIC commemoration

A second Dundalk councillor has confirmed to the Dundalk Democrat that they have put down an emergency motion for this evening's Dundalk Municipal District, calling for a boycott of the Government's RIC commemoration on January 17.

Fianna Fáil councillor Erin McGreehan confirmed to the Democrat that she has put down the motion but it has not yet been told whether it will be accepted under standing orders.

Cllr McGreehan's proposed motion is as follows:

"That Dundalk Municipal Council supports the boycotting of the Governments RIC Commemoration on January 17th, and to state collectively that Dundalk Municipal Council purports that commemorations of RIC, Dublin Metropolitan Police and by association the Black and Tans who were the enforcers of British occupation on this Island should not be held.

"Their acts are remembered by their victims/victims families and by the Nation who fought for the right to govern themselves."

The Dundalk Municipal District January takes place in the Town Hall in Dundalk this evening.

Earlier today, Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú confirmed that he has also put down a motion protesting the planned commemoration.