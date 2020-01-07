Louth councillor says Irish State should not commemorate forces of British Occupation

Louth councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has submitted a motion to Louth County Council which calls on the government not to organise State commemorations for British forces of occupation.

Explaining the reasons for the motion, Cllr Ó Murchú stated:

“The decision of the government, instigated by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, to hold a State commemoration on 17th January for members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police is an insult to those who resisted the brutal and bloody oppression of British rule.

“The RIC maintained and enforced British misrule in Ireland. They acted as the eyes and ears of the British Empire, operating out of Dublin Castle.

“They used brutal and bloody means to uphold the British occupation and to suppress the will of the Irish people for self determination and national independence. These deeds should certainly not be commemorated in any official way by the Irish state.

“While many who joined the RIC did so out of economic necessity or civic mindedness, the fact remains that the RIC was an arm of British occupation in Ireland.

“Everyone has a right to remember their dead as they see fit, however it is unheard of for a State which continues to struggle for national freedom and self determination to honour those who worked to deny this.

“There remain six Irish counties which are still under British jurisdiction. Ireland still has not achieved full independence.

“This latest decision by Fine Gael is a reminder although they may pay lip service to Irish freedom and reunification, their actions do not inspire confidence.

“Sinn Féin has called on the government to cancel this event and I am calling on members of Louth County Council to ensure that State commemorations of this nature do not take place in the future.”