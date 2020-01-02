Louth saw a fall in number of new cars registered in 2019

Louth saw a fall in the number of new cars registered in the county last year, according to figures released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The number of new cars registered in Louth in 2019 fell by 5.15% on 2018 according to SIMI, with 2654 registered in 2019, compared with 2798 in 2018.

The fall in Louth however was not as steep as the national rate, with total new car registrations in Ireland for 2019 finishing at 117,100, 6.8% down on 2018 (125,671).

Louth seemed to outperform most other counties in relation to new registrations last year, with just Dublin (1.21%) and Sligo (2.95%) seeing a lower fall in new registrations. Carlow saw the biggest drop at 18.99%, followed by Leitrim who saw a drop of 18.97% in new registrations.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said:

"2019 was a disappointing year for new car sales in Ireland. This decline is in part is attributable to the record levels of used imports, which for a second consecutive year exceeded 100,000, having a dampening impact on new car sales."