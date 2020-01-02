Louth rugby star Rob Kearney proposes to girlfriend in New York

Louth rugby star Rob Kearney has proposed to his long time girlfriend Jess Redden, while the couple were holidaying in New York for New Years Eve.

Rob Kearney and Jess Redden, who is a model and pharmacy student, have been in a relationship for over five years. The Leinster and Ireland rugby ace popped the question while they were in the Big Apple and the couple took to Instagram to announce the news yesterday.

"Its a yes from NYC!!", Kearney announced, with Redden showing off the ring while the couple were in Times Square, saying ""Happy NYE from me and my hubby to be."