UPDATE: Emergency services at scene of Dundalk accident

According to reports this afternoon, emergency services are attending what is being described as a "bad accident" on the Rock Road in Dundalk, just after the Loakers housing estate.

PICTURE COURTESY OF @LiveatOriel

The Democrat understands a vehicle has collided with a wall. Gardai are currently controlling traffic flow at the scene, with one lane open.

Both ambulance and fire service personnel are at the scene.

