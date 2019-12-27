Roads
UPDATE: Emergency services at scene of Dundalk accident
Transport
REPORT: Emergency services at scene of Dundalk accident
According to reports this afternoon, emergency services are attending what is being described as a "bad accident" on the Rock Road in Dundalk, just after the Loakers housing estate.
PICTURE COURTESY OF @LiveatOriel
The Democrat understands a vehicle has collided with a wall. Gardai are currently controlling traffic flow at the scene, with one lane open.
Both ambulance and fire service personnel are at the scene.
More as we get it.
