Dundalk sees large annual fall in number signing on Live Register

There has been a fall of almost 13% in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Dundalk in the past 12 months, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) Live Register November figures released today.

3,182 people signed on the Live Register in Dundalk in November 2019, compared with 3,649 in November 2018, representing a fall of 12.8%.

On a monthly basis, 51 fewer people signed on in Dundalk in November than in October. In Louth overall, 136 fewer people signed on in November than the month before.

Looking at the Dundalk numbers in more detail, there has been a greater fall in the number of people under 25 years of age signing on, than those 25 and over, with 18.4% fewer under 25's signing this November compared to 12.1% of those 25 and over.

The greatest annual fall in Dundalk can be seen in females under 25 years of age, with 20.8% fewer signing on in Dundalk in November 2019.

Elsewhere in Louth, Ardee has seen an annual fall of 8.1% in those signing on and Drogheda has seen a fall of 4.9%. In Louth overall, there has been an annual fall of 8.9% in those signing on the Live Register.