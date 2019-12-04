REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith charged at Dublin court

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has appeared in court in Dublin today charged with committing an offence under Section Six (1)(i) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, according to RTE this afternoon.

Smith (38) is accused of being a member of a jihadist terrorist group Islamic State between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

RTE are reporting that gardai have objected to an application for bail.

Lisa Smith made no reply when charged at Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin.

Ms Smith was remanded to Dochas Women’s Prison. She is set appear in court again on December 11.