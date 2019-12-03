An Garda Síochána
Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has period of detention extended
An Garda Síochána
Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has period of detention extended
Gardaí have just released a statement to say that the detention period of Lisa Smith "has been extended a further 24 hours and she remains in Garda custody at a South Dublin Garda Station."
Ms Smith was arrested on Sunday 1st December 2019 at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences,
She is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, as amended.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on