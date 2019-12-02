Road Safety Authority open new driving test complex in Dundalk

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) today, officially opened its new multipurpose complex in Dundalk, Co Louth. The centre will cater for a variety of RSA functions including driver testing, driver education, vehicle enforcement and emergency service driving standards training.

While providing a wide range of services, the complex also includes a test compound designed to provide access to all driving tests such as car, motorbike and truck driver testing within the facility.

Speaking at the official opening, Moyagh Murdock, CEO, Road Safety Authority, said:

“I am delighted and proud to be here today to launch this new, state-of-the-art facility which will cater for a number of functions across the RSA.

"Part of the remit of the RSA is to provide a public service to road users across Ireland and having such a range of services at a convenient accessible location here in Dundalk is a bonus for the local community and those living in surrounding areas.”

Ms Murdock continued:

“New facilities like this have helped to lower the time a learner driver has to wait to sit their driving test. What we are seeing now is that customers are getting their test earlier than they expect so my advice to all those applying for their test is to make sure they have completed their essential driver training lessons and to go through the final checklist to see they have everything they need to sit the test”.