Electric cars make up just 3% of cars registered in Louth in 2019

Electric cars make up just 3% of the total number of new vehicles registered in Louth so far this year, according to data released this morning by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

78 electric cars were registered in Louth so far this year. This represents just 3% of the 2,646 new cars in total, that have been registered in the county in 2019.

The 78 electric cars registered in Louth this year however, is still more than double the number of electric cars registered in Louth last year, when 38 were registered.

Overall, there has been a fall in the number of new cars registered in Louth this year. 2,646 new cars have been registered so far in Louth this year, compared with 2,794 last year, representing a fall of 5.3%

The fall has been seen in diesel cars with 1,173 registered in Louth so far this year, compared with 1,460 last year.