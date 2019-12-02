Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has period of detention extended

Gardaí have just released a statement regarding the detention of Dundalk woman Lisa Smith.

In it gardaí say that "an Irish Citizen (38 year old female) arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences following her deportation from Turkey, remains detained at a South Dublin Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, as amended."

Yesterday, Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan said in a statement that in the case of Ms. Smith’s child, established procedures for her care would be followed.

The Minister also said that:

“a multi-agency network is in place here comprising agency personnel who engage on an ongoing basis with international colleagues regarding emerging practice in relation to the complex issue of radicalisation.

"This network will coordinate engagement on a case by case basis as and when appropriate.”