Dundalk's Lisa Smith expected back in Ireland this week

Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member from Dundalk who left Ireland to join ISIS in Syria and was married to an Islamic State fighter is due back in Ireland in the coming days.

According to reports in today's Irish Independent, gardaí are preparing for her arrival of Ms Smith, which could happen as soon as Friday.

It is believed she will be questioned by anti-terror gardaí on her return.

The Irish Independent say that Ms Smith and her daughter are in “a queue” for deportation, in what is understood to be a push by Turkey to expel foreign nationals with links to the Islamic State.

It has not yet been confirmed if she will be formally arrested.