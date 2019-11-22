Plans being drawn up for new Direct Provision centre in Louth

Plans are being drawn up for a new Direct Provision centre in Louth, according to a report today from the Irish Times, with the Government promising to engage with local communities over the proposed accommodation.

The new Direct Provision centre is planned as part of a Department of Justice proposal to accommodate 5,500 asylum seekers across eight regions in the country, the project is estimated to cost at least €320 million.

According to the Irish Times, the department is looking for providers to operate the new Direct Provision centres.

The report says that the department includes Louth in the mid-east region along with Kildare, Wicklow and Meath, and aims to find accommodation for a minimum of 1,256 asylum seekers in the region, and according to the Irish Times, "with a potential need for more depending on the numbers seeking international protection."

The contract is reportedly valued at €65 million and would run for 24 months.

The Irish Times says that according to the tender documents the department has issued seeking providers to operate the centres, in the Border region which comprises Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo – the department is seeking to house at least 750 asylum seekers in new centres.

The contract for these is valued at €46 million and would last for between two and four years.