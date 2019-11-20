ALONE’s Befriending Service seeks volunteers to visit older people in Ardee

ALONE, the national organisation that supports older people to age at home, are seeking people in Ardee who interested in volunteering to visit older people in the area.

ALONE’s Befriending Service matches older people who are living with loneliness with volunteers who provide companionship and support through a weekly visit or phone call.

The organisation have a number of older people in the Ardee area looking for someone to visit or call them. Are you that someone?

If you would like to find out more about the work that ALONE do to ease loneliness in older people, or to find out more about the Befriending volunteer role:

Visit: www.alone.ie

Call: Vicki on 083 385 7815

Email: Victoria.oconnell@alone.ie