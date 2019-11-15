Strike action at Dundalk IT lifted after management commit to pursue TU status

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) have released a statement this evening, announcing that strike action planned for Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has been lifted.

In the statement, the TUI says that its "strategic objectives" have been secured and that the planned strike action at Dundalk IT has been lifted after management commited to pursue Technological University (TU) status.\

The statement reads as follows:

"Earlier this week, TUI announced that its members in DkIT would take a day’s strike on Tuesday, 19th November over a range of concerns.

"This morning, written commitments were made by DkIT management regarding the TUI's concerns, including a written commitment to achieving Technological University status and an immediate engagement in the Technological University process.

"The Institute will also immediately commence engagement with existing TUs and TU consortia with a process of consortium/TU identification to conclude by April 2020.

"DkIT Management also agreed to the withdrawal of a planned proposal to create a fifth school, which if implemented, would have breached a range of nationally agreements.

"In addition, a consultation mechanism to facilitate meaningful consultation was also agreed.

"Written commitments were also made regarding TUI’s concerns over the functioning of management bodies.

"In the view of the Branch Committee and the TUI Executive Committee, these commitments were sufficient for the TUI to lift the strike action planned for Tuesday the 19th of November. Members are hopeful that the commitments made by management will be adhered to and successfully concluded.

"This is a significant step in protecting the future of Higher Education provision in the region, and securing the economic, cultural and social benefits that University status will generate for the North East."