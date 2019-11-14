Large fall in number of homes sold in Louth in September

The number of homes sold and legally transferred in Louth in September of this year has fallen drastically compared to the same month last year, according to figures released this morning by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

69 homes were sold an legally transferred (termed executions by the CSO) in Louth in September 2019, compared with 133 in September 2018 and 115 in September 2017.

Nine new homes were sold and legally transferred in September 2019, compared with 31 in September 2018. 60 existing homes were sold in September of this year, compared with 102 in September 2018.

Both the average sale price and the median (middle) sale price for houses sold and legally transferred in Louth in September 2019 were lower than the same period last year, as well as being lower than in August of this year.

The average sale price for all homes sold and legally transferred in Louth in September was €176,763, compared to €193,983 in August. The average sale price in September 2018 was €195,960.

The median sale price in Louth in September was €175,000 compared to €224,186 in August and €200,000 in September 2018.