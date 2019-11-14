Number of apartments built in Louth so far this year already exceeds 2018 by more than 50%

The number of apartments built in Louth so far this year, has already exceeded the total number built in the county for the whole of 2018 by over 50%, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

So far this year in Louth, 61 apartments have been completed - 33 of them were completed in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3) alone.

This compares to 40 apartments built in Louth in the whole of 2018 and ten in 2017 and represents an increase of 53% on the total number built in 2018.

115 scheme houses were completed in Louth in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 18 on the same period last year.

37 single houses were also completed in Q3 of this year - the exact same amount as completed in the same period last year.

In total, 185 new dwellings were completed in Louth in Q3 of this year, compared to 138 for Q3 2018 - an increase of 34%.

Should the number of dwellings completed in Louth in the final three months of this year match the number completed in the same period last year, house completions for 2019 for the county would be on track for over an 11% increase on 2018.