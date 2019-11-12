Lands behind Gosling Terrace in Dundalk to be sold in public auction

Lands to the back of Gosling Terrace on the Dublin Road in Dundalk are to be sold next month by public auction.

The land is being sold as residential development land, Zoned Residential 1, that extends to approximately 2.91 hectares (7.19 acres).

According to the details on daft.ie, the property will be sold via an online BidX1 auction on December 10 at 9am.

For more information, contact Thomas O'Dowd at BidX1 on 01 667 3388.