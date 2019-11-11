Deaths in Louth - Monday November 11 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Colgan of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital and formerly Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Cecelia's Ward, St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his fellow residents, the staff of St. Oliver's and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 4pm-8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michéal Ludden of Stonylane, Ardee and formerly of Charlestown, Ardee, Louth



Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and sister. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Teresa, sons Barry and Lorcan and their partners Helena and Ciara, daughters Ellen and Michelle and her partner Connor, grandson Ryan, mother-in-law Maisie, sisters Fidelma, Mary, Kathleen, Carmel and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at his residence Monday, from 2.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15 am to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Dochas Centre Palliative Care.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of P.J. Mc Kinley M.R.C.V.S. M.B.V. of Dundalk Road, Castlebellingham, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on November 9, 2019. P.J., much loved husband of Geraldine, dear father of Niall, Ronan, and Ciaran, granddad of Fionn, Leo, and Madeleine and brother of the late Gerard, Fr Vincent, and Malachy.

P.J. will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters in law Alison, Saveria, and Noeleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

P.J. will be reposing in Mc Geough's Funeral Home A91XW6 from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

House private.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ryan McArdle of Clann Chullain Park and Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth



Beloved son of Jacqueline and adored brother of Keelan, Jack, Seán and Grace. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing mum, brothers, sister, nana Kathleen, uncles Pat, Nicholas and Alan, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian O'Hare of Rocky Point, Long Island, New York and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk



On Tuesday October 29, 2019, suddenly. Beloved husband of Cathy and dear dad of Brian, Shamus and Brendan. Predeceased by his parents Barney and Kathleen, brother John (in-infancy).

Brian will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, sisters Joan McCabe, Betty McCumiskey, Kitty Warnock and Rita O' Hare, brothers Vincent and Eamonn, brothers and sisters in-law, son in-law Mark, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, all his friends both in New York and his home town of Dundalk.

Brian's Funeral will take place on Friday, 15th November, in New York. With a Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, on Friday night, 15th November, at 7.30pm.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Savage of Sandy Grove, Blackrock, Louth



In the Mater Hospital surrounded by his family on November 10, 2019. John (Retired Bank Manager B.O.I), much loved husband of Pat (née O’Byrne), dear father of Karen, John, Susan, and Louise, and grandad of Katie, Issey, Seán, Lauren, Abby, Sadhbh, Ruby, Chloe, Harry, and Darragh.

John will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Margaret Harold and Marion Ronan, sons in law Shane and David, Louise’s partner Mark, daughter in law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW6 from 12pm until 8pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private.

May he rest in peace