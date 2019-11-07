The number of people signing on in Louth has almost halved in past five years

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth has almost halved in the past five years according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

7,262 people signed on the Live Register in Louth in October 2019, compared to 14,399 in October 2014. This represents a fall of 49.6%.

On an annual basis, the number signing on in Louth has fallen by 8.3%, with 657 fewer signing on in the county than in October 2018.

Looking at the numbers in more detail, it can be seen that 470 fewer people signed on in Dundalk in October of this year, compared to the same time last year, representing an annual decrease of 12.7%.

The biggest changes since October 2018 however, can be seen when looking at the age groups in Louth.

In Ardee, there has been a fall of 25% in those under 25 years of age signing on. In Dundalk, there has been an annual fall of 18.4% in the same age group.

The category in Louth that saw the largest annual fall was in Ardee, where the number of females under 25 years of age signing on, fell by 34.1%. This was followed by Dundalk, where the number of females under 25 years of age, fell by 25.1%.