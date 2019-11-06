Dundalk councillors presented with plans for M1 Park and Share facility off Junction 16

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District November Meeting yesterday, were given a presentation on plans for a new Park and Share facility along the M1 motorway, that Louth County Council aim to have in operation in 2020.

The location of the proposed Park and Share facility will be located at Junction 16 on the M1 motorway - the Dundalk South junction, and will provide 226 car park spaces.

Members heard at the meeting, that a number of sites along the motorway were examined, along with a survey of people, to ensure the most suitable location was selected. Through the research, it was found that a site at Junction 16 was the most suitable.

While the plans for the site initially caters for solely Park and Share facilities, the meeting heard that discussions have taken place with the National Transport Authority (NTA), for the provision of Park and Ride facilities, where buses could stop and pick up passengers.

A Park and Ride facility, councillors heard, would be dependent on the NTA issuing licences to bus operators. The meeting also heard that meetings have taken place with Matthews Coaches, who indicated that they by and large, were in support of the initiative.

The project, which has an estimated cost of €1.8 million, will be financed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

A number of councillors present at the meeting, put forward questions regarding concerns they had regarding the planned facility, including Cllr John McGahon, who raised the issue of security at the site.

Cllr McGahon commented that the site would be a “vast space” and suggesting that CCTV cameras might not be sufficient, asked if there would be a possibility of having an onsite security guard.

In response, the meeting heard that a “passive secure site” would be created, which could be seen from the road, with CCTV being managed by a CCTV monitoring company.

In response to a query from Cllr Maeve Yore, the meeting heard that the planned facility is not on a site owned by Louth County Council with the local authority in the process of purchasing the land where the facility will be located.

While overall, councillors welcomed the planned new facility, a number present at the meeting voiced their worries regarding security and their preference for manned security at the site. In response the meeting heard that an onsite security guard would be a “significant cost” and CCTV is the method employed at most sites of this nature.