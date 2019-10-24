Communique from Dundalk Municipal District re: FAI Cup Final

"In 1855, the blind Belfast engineer Alexander Mitchell built the screwpile lighthouse which sits out in Dundalk Bay. For over 150 years this steel spider has sat as a lone star in the darkness, guiding folk to safety. Although lighthouses are no longer in such demand, in many ways Dundalk itself serves as a lighthouse of our dark age, a beacon in our world of filth. A spark of hope in the shadows.

"This is a battle between good and evil, the cosmic war between light and darkness which has raged since time began. All that stands between hope and despair is Vinny Perth, John Gill, and eleven hardy souls. The fate of the Universe hangs in the balance, let us be very clear about this. The barbarians are at the gate. Chaos stalks the land. But whom shall stalk chaos? Chris Shields shall.

"It can be easy to lose hope in today's world. Every day we are reminded of the relentless evil of our species. But sometimes, just sometimes, a right-back from Ringsend floats a ball so perfectly, so ethereally, it seems to be sailing on the wings of doves sent by God herself. That ball then lands on the head of a wizard from Derry who sends it on its way in a divinely proportioned arc into the net, and all is right with the world again.

"They say it is darkest before the dawn. But Sean Gannon is ready to guide the sun over the horizon."

Dundalk Municipal District