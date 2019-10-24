Louth councillor says pay parking fines should be quashed where Council have inadequate signage

Dundalk councillor John McGahon has called on Louth County Council to quash any parking tickets people received in areas where the Pay Parking signage was worn out or faded.

Speaking at the October Meeting of Louth County Council, Cllr. McGahon said:

“I have had a lot of people get in contact with me in recent months about having received parking tickets in areas which were not clearly marked as pay parking zones due to a lack of visible signage.

“For example, I had one individual who received a ticket where the Pay Parking road markings was so faded that you could barely see it.

"I had another individual who got a ticket and appealed it based on the fact that the signage was on the street was so faded by the weather that it had turned completely white. We are talking about Pay Parking Signage that is nearly ten years old and has become so worn that it is barely visible."

Cllr McGahon continued:

“Equally, I’m talking about these fines been issued on streets like Park Drive, Park Villas, Broughton Street, compared to a busy street like Park Street where everyone knows it’s pay parking.

"But my real issue is where these individuals have appealed, the fines have still been upheld, despite photographic evidence of the decayed signage being submitted.

"I firmly believe that Louth County Council should quash any fines people received in areas where there is worn out or barely visible signage," Cllr McGahon concluded.