HSE confirm Sruthan House in Dundalk to remain open

Louth TD Imelda Munster has welcomed this afternoon's decision by the HSE that Sruthan House in Dundalk will remain open, following a consultation carried out by the head of Social Care, Jude O'Neill, and service users.

Mr O'Neill presented the news to public representatives at a meeting at Darver Centre of Excellence this afternoon.

Ms Munster said: "Everyone in Darver was thrilled when the HSE revealed at the outset of the presentation that Sruthan House will remain open as a residential respite service."

The Sinn Féin TD revealed also that:

"The HSE outlined that they want to increase capacity and extend opening hours over seven days.

"This is good news for the service users and their families today, who know how highly valuable and important the service provided by Sruthan House is."