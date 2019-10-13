Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday October 13 2019

The death has occurred of Martin Kerr (Snr) of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda and formerly of Hughes Park, Dundalk, Co Louth



On October 11 2019, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Martin, beloved husband of Bernadette and loving dad to Robert, Jane, Martin Jnr., Asling and Gary.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters in law Asling and Fidelma, son in law Alan, grandchildren Ella and Kai, brother Paul, sisters Siobhan, Eileen, Marcella, Anne and Lily, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Drogheda Hospice Homecare.

House private on Monday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tanya Coyle of St. Finian's Park, Drogheda, Louth



On October 10 2019, unexpectedly. Tanya; loving mum of Rhys, Nathan, Clodagh and Jake, precious daughter of Yolanda and Eddie and sister of Chloe.

Sadly missed by her family, her grandmother Kitty, godmother Annette, Anthony, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Watson Funeral Directors, Dyer St., on Monday October 14 from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral on Tuesday after Mass at 11o’c in Our Lady of Lourdes Church to St. Peter's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Siobhan Lawless (née Kellett) of Glebe House, Corstown, Togher, Co. Louth



On October 11, 2019 peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Siobhan, beloved wife of Mark and loving mam to Colm, Tara, Emer and Orla.

Sadly missed by her husband and family, mother Lucy (Kellett) and brother Alan, nephews Scott and Byron, niece Katelyn, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.45am in the Augustinian Church, Shop Street, Drogheda. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private at all times.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Department, Lourdes Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa McCreanor (née Grimes) of Trean, Dunleer and late of Garlegobban, Killanny



In her 97th year, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit.

Teresa, beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Marie, Ambrose, John and Jacinta. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Eamonn and Jim, daughter-in-law Sena, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Shane, Alan, Simone, Damian, Rachel, Kevin, Kate, Shaun and Megan, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer, on Monday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Maynooth Community Care Unit, Leinster Street, Maynooth.

House private, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Butler of New York, USA and formerly Killanny, Carrickmacross



On October 6 2019, following a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his beloved family. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken wife, Moira, his sons Michael, Kenny, Brian and Patrick, daughters-in-law Jackie and Monica, grandchildren Brittney, Brendan, Kaitlyn, Caroline, Jack and Chloe.

Much loved brother of Bridget (Kelly, USA), William (England), Johnny (Killanny), Larry (Dundalk), Teresa (Cheevers, Dundalk) and the late Katie (Rice, Dundalk), Paddy (Louth), Mary (Carroll, Dundalk), Nelly (Murphy, England) and Albina (Hoey, Culloville). Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Johnny's home, Drumard, Killanny, A81 FP79, on Tuesday October, 15 from 3pm until 8pm.

House private at all other times please.

Removal on Wednesday, 16th October, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Enda's Cemetery, Killanny.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eileen Connor of 2 John Paul’s Court, Drogheda, Louth / Duleek, Louth



Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

Reposing at the new hospital morgue, Bog Lane, Drogheda on Monday, the 14th, from 9:45am.

Removal at 10:30 to arrive in St. Cianan's Church, Duleek for funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Johnny Crawley of Whiteriver, Collon, Co Louth

In his 92nd year, of Johnny Crawley, Whiteriver, Collon peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

Johnny, beloved son of the late John and Brigid Crawley. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Eamonn, sisters Peggy and Patsy. Sadly missed by his brother Hal, sister-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 WR67) from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning to Saint Kevin's Church, Philipstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning, please.

May he rest in peace