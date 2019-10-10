Amazing Lives project launch in Dundalk Library

Join Harry lee for the official launch of Amazing Lives on Thursday, October 24 at 6.30pm in Dundalk Library.

Harry, Jason McGee and Larry O'Hagan have spent the last six months working on this project, which features fascinating clips telling life stories of the people of Louth.

These short three minute clips showcase the series of longer interviews. This event is in conjunction with www.gatheringheritage.com and supported by the Creative Ireland Programme.

This is a free event but booking is advised. You can leave your name at the front desk of the library or telephone 93 53190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie.

Everyone is very welcome to join the gang for a bit of memory-making and craic.