Environment
Dundalk Tidy Towns slams destruction of hundreds of newly planted trees at Navvy Bank
Trees planted by Tidy Towns volunteers
Dundalk Tidy Towns slams destruction of hundreds of newly planted trees at Navvy Bank
Dundalk Tidy Towns has slammed the destruction of hundreds of newly planted trees at the Navvy Bank in Dundalk.
According to Dundalk Tidy Towns in a Tweet posted by them yesterday, "A contractor hired by @louthcoco as destroyed hundreds of newly planted trees (by TT volunteers) & countless numbers of existing gorse along the navvy bank"
650 plants were planted along the fence of pitch and putt by volunteers earlier this year, Dundalk Tidy Towns said in a Facebook post last night.
The Democrat have contacted Louth County Council for a comment on the situation, but are as yet to receive a response.
A contractor hired by @louthcoco has destroyed hundreds of newly planted trees (by TT volunteers) & countless numbers of existing gorse along the navvy bank! so much for the biodiversity drive! Whoever is responsible for instructing this needs to be held accountable! pic.twitter.com/iwNKe459Lk— Dundalk Tidy Towns (@DundalkTidyTown) October 8, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on