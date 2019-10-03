DOCKING MISHAP
Yacht has a "bit of a mishap" whilst docking at North Louth pier
A yacht had a bit of a mishap whilst docking at Carlingford pier last night.
We've seen our fair share of bad parking jobs in Dundalk town centre, but this one really takes the biscuit.
Let's hope this yacht is tied down when storm Lorenzo hits later today.
Local yacht had a bit of a mishap in Carlingford last night. pic.twitter.com/grDRdKo9Vl— Carlingford Lough (@CarlingfordIRE) October 3, 2019
