Louth County Council hold public consultation on 'Blayney Road improvement works

Louth County Council is holding a public consultation event on Wednesday October 2, from 4pm - 8pm at Naomh Malachi Clubrooms, Sheelagh, Co. Louth to inform the public of the recommended Emerging Preferred Route for the improvement of the N53 National Secondary Route between Hackballscross and Rassan.

Members of the public are invited to attend this event and make submissions and observations in relation to the recommended Emerging Preferred Route for this project.

Representatives from Louth County Council, Westmeath National Roads Office and Atkins (Ireland) Ltd. will be in attendance.

For more information contact: The National Roads Office, Culleen Beg, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Telephone 0449334250

