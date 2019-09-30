North Louth councillor slams return of illegal dumping

Louth councillor Antóin Watters has slammed those responsible for illegally dumping waste in the Omeath area over the weekend.

Cllr Watters shared images of the waste on social media today, saying that:

"Unfortunately despite the bad weather, the illegal dumpers are back along the Turf Mountain and Omeath area.

"Disgusting to see household and garden waste dumped with no regard for our area."

He added that: "People need to remember your waste is your responsibility. The Council are working to try and identify the culprits."